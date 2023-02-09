Another drug bust in Durban CBD - police seize cocaine worth R500 000

On Wednesday night police arrested a 30-year-old foreign national with drugs valued at over R510 000.

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police made another substantial drug bust in the Durban CBD this week.

The night before, a storage unit in the Durban CBD was raided and police seized drugs worth over R2 million.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said both incidents were as a result of persistent efforts by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team.

Speaking about the latest incident, Netshiunda said Intelligence had directed the police to a house on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (formerly West Street) in the Durban CBD and the suspect was spotted leaving the identified home.