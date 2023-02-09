Another drug bust in Durban CBD, this time police seize cocaine worth R500 000

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have made another substantial drug bust in the Durban CBD this week. On Wednesday night police arrested a 30-year-old foreign national with drugs valued at over R510 000.

The night before, a storage unit in the Durban CBD was raided and police seized drugs worth over R2 million. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said both incidents were as a result of persistent efforts by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team. Speaking about the latest incident, Netshiunda said Intelligence had directed the police to a house on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (formerly West Street) in the Durban CBD and the suspect was spotted leaving the identified home.

“Upon searching him, the suspect was found in possession of packets of methcathinone. “A further search at his apartment led to the recovery of 1.26 kilograms of suspected cocaine powder and more methcathinone was also found. “The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R510 000.”

Police arrested the man and he is expected to appear in court soon facing charges of dealing in drugs. In Tuesday night’s incident, police found an assortment of drugs which included 5 700 ecstasy tablets, suspected cocaine powder, crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2m. Netshiunda said although no one was found on the premises during the raid, police are hot on the heels of identified suspects.

