Another Durban shooting claims the life of a 16-year-old boy

A Newlands East teenager was shot and killed in a shooting incident on Thursday night. The incident took place on Hangberger Road just after 8pm.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, had been seated in a car that came under gunfire. The teenager died on arrival at hospital. Police said a case of murder was being investigated by Newlands East SA Police Service (SAPS) and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

It is alleged that a group of people gathered outside their home when suspects travelling in a VW Polo, stopped. It is further alleged two gunmen approached the group and opened fire on them. The victim had been seated in the back seat of a car and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Newlands East area is notorious for shooting incidents with IOL having reported quite a few incidents this year. In one of the incidents, two men were gunned down in a suspected hit near a primary school in Newlands East in October. It is alleged that the men had been travelling along Galjoen Road when assailants fired shots at them.

Both victims, aged 19 and 23, were declared deceased. In July, a man was killed at a traffic light on his way home from the mosque. The victim and two others were travelling on Musa Dladla Road when they came under fire.