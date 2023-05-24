Another KZN jewellery store heist: shop in uMhlanga robbed

Durban - Two days after a brazen jewellery store heist took place in Durban, another retailer has been hit. On Wednesday morning at around 11am, five armed men are believed to have stormed a jewellery store at the uMhlanga Centre and smashed the glass counters before making off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

A source said the men fled the scene in a white VW Tiguan vehicle parked outside. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.

On Sunday afternoon, a jewellery store was robbed in the Pavilion Shopping Centre. Armed men stormed the store just before 6pm and ordered staff and customers to the back of the store. The suspects are alleged to have broken the glass counters and filled the trolleys with the goods.