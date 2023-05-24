Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Another KZN jewellery store heist: shop in uMhlanga robbed

A picture of the Umhlanga Centre.

A jewellery store at the uMhlanga Centre was robbed on Wednesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Published 29m ago

Share

Durban - Two days after a brazen jewellery store heist took place in Durban, another retailer has been hit.

On Wednesday morning at around 11am, five armed men are believed to have stormed a jewellery store at the uMhlanga Centre and smashed the glass counters before making off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

A source said the men fled the scene in a white VW Tiguan vehicle parked outside.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

More on this

On Sunday afternoon, a jewellery store was robbed in the Pavilion Shopping Centre.

Armed men stormed the store just before 6pm and ordered staff and customers to the back of the store.

The suspects are alleged to have broken the glass counters and filled the trolleys with the goods.

They escaped through the undercover parking in three separate getaway vehicles.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of business robbery was being investigated by Westville SAPS after a jewellery store at Pavilion Mall was reportedly robbed of jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsbusinessBusiness RobberyShooting

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe