Another Limpopo drug peddler intercepted and arrested after restocking in Pretoria

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly purchased a consignment of drugs in Pretoria, and was heading to Limpopo to distribute the contraband. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the 56-year-old was intercepted and arrested by members of the SA Police Service organised crime unit on Friday. The suspect was charged with possession of drugs.

“Police received information about the suspect who was in possession of drugs while travelling from Pretoria, Gauteng province, after he had purchased them with the intention to distribute in Limpopo province,” said Mashaba. “The police reacted swiftly, started locating the suspect and spotted him between McKenzie and Radium R101 public road,” he said. “The suspect was found in possession of loose sachets containing heroine drugs with an estimated street value of R12,000 and he was arrested on the spot.”

A 56-year-old man was intercepted by police and arrested while allegedly travelling to distribute drugs in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS He said the 56-year-old arrested man will appear before the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court. Police investigations are continuing. Last month, police at Bela-Bela, in Limpopo, intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs, while he was allegedly coming from Pretoria, where his supplier is based.

At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said detectives at Bela-Bela operationalised intelligence information and apprehended the alleged drug dealer while he was on his way from his supplier. “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted to track down the suspect, dealing in drugs, who was from Pretoria in Gauteng to Bela-Bela in Limpopo,” said Ledwaba. “The operation resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, travelling in public transport while in possession of illicit drugs.”