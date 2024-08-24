Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, August 24, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Another mass shooting as six teens shot, three dead in Mitchells Plain

Mitchells Plain SAPS is investigating the shooting incident. File Picture

Mitchells Plain SAPS is investigating the shooting incident. File Picture

Published 28m ago

Share

A mass shooting incident in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape has resulted in the death of three teenagers.

The incident took place in Rocklands just before 8pm on Friday night where six teenagers were shot by unknown gunmen while at a park in the area.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident and said the motive is believed to be gang-related.

“Mitchells Plain SAPS members were dispatched to a shooting scene at a park situated in Bosduif Street in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain at about 7.40pm on Friday, August 23.

“Preliminary information suggests that unknown gunmen opened fire on another group of young people in the park.

“Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were fatally shot and died on the scene, while three other males and a female, all between the ages 15 and 20, were transported to medical facilities with bullet wounds. The motive is believed to be gang-related. Subsequently, Mitchells Plain SAPS opened two murder as well as four attempted murder charges for further investigation,” Pojie said.

However, by Saturday morning social media was abuzz, as a third teenager is believed to have died in hospital.

“No arrests have been made yet. We appeal to anyone with information to please contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Pojie said.

This is the second mass shooting involving teenagers in a week.

On Saturday, August 17, three unknown gunmen opened fire at a group of teenagers in Hanover Park.

The teenagers were at a birthday party in Galilee Walk when gunshots rang out, injuring seven teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

No arrests have been made.

[email protected]

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime law and justicegang activitychildrensapscape townwestern capesouth africamurderattempted murdershootingfirearmsammunitiongangsterismcape flatscrime and courtsgun violence