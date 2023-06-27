Another mass shooting in Durban as six people killed during a meeting

Durban - Another mass shooting has claimed six lives in Durban this week, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Police said at around 3.30pm on Monday, a large group of men gathered at a house on Demat Street in Marianhill for a meeting when a shooting occurred.

“It is alleged that some of the men opened fire on the group resulting in six of the men being fatally wounded whilst one is seriously injured in hospital,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said. Naicker said the deceased where aged between 30 and 50. “The motive for the shooting is unclear and detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are investigating,” Naicker said.

According to an incident report there were allegedly about six to eight suspects that fled the scene after the shooting. It is alleged the victims had sustained several gunshot wounds to their head and body. In another incident in Marianhill, five people were gunned down in February.

At the time police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people. “The owner and one person were declared dead at the scene, whereas the third victim was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said at the time. “The same suspects reportedly proceeded to another vehicle workshop just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop.”