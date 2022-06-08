Another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, four killed

Cape Town - Police are probing yet another mass shooting which has gripped the community of Khayelitsha. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 7pm in Site B when gunmen entered a local supermarket in Sulani Drive.

Four people were shot and three died on the scene. According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. “Khayelitsha police have opened murder dockets for investigation following an incident where three men were shot dead, a fourth one seriously injured and later succumbed in hospital to injuries sustained on Tuesday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that unknown gunmen entered the Madiba supermarket in R588 Sulani Drive, Site B, and fired several shots at 7pm,” Potelwa said. She said the fourth victim, who sustained serious gunshot wounds to his body, was rushed to a medical facility for treatment. Potelwa confirmed the injured man later died in hospital due to his injuries.

“Organised crime detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” she said. Police have urged anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact them on 08600 1011 or relay information via the MySAPS app. [email protected]

