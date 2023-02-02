Another mass shooting in the Eastern Cape leaves 10 people dead

Durban – Ten people were killed in another mass shooting that has rocked the Eastern Cape. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

According to police, unknown suspects entered a homestead in Thantseka location and shot dead three people, including a 62-year-old woman and her 13-year-old grandchild. “It is alleged that they then proceeded to the second house and shot and killed a 44-year-old woman. The deceased was the daughter of the elderly woman,” said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. In a second unrelated incident, gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu just after 11pm and opened fire on seven people, killing them.

Kinana said the deceased comprised four men and three woman aged between 32 and 46. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” Kinana said the motive for the senseless killing was unknown.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings “A task team has been set up to track, trace and arrest the culprits involved in both incidents,” said Nene. In another incident in Kwazakhele, eight people were killed while attending a birthday party.

