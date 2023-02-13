Another mass shooting in the Eastern Cape, leaves 4 dead and 3 injured

Durban – Four people were killed while attending a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Kwazakhele in the Eastern Cape. This is the third incident that has claimed the life of 17 people in two weeks.

In the first incident, a man had been celebrating his birthday party when unknown gunmen entered the home and opened fire on guests. Almost eight people, including the birthday host was killed. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the weekend’s incident took place at at a house in Nomjila Street in Kwazakhele.

“According to police information, at about 00:45, a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a female who alleged that she and other people were shot at by unknown men at the mentioned address. “It is further alleged that approximately 11 people (six females and five males) were drinking and enjoying themselves at the house when three unknown men entered and started shooting. “Four people (three females and a male) were fatally injured while three people (two males and a female) sustained gunshot wounds and another four people (two males and two females) escaped unhurt. The 28-year-old owner of the house died in the incident.”

Police said the motive for the shooting and suspects are unknown at this stage. “The next of kin of the deceased are still being traced and verified. They are between 20 to 25 years old.” Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has urged communities to come forward and expose those responsible for this carnage.

“On 29th January, 2023, 11 people became victims of a deadly shooting in Maqanda Street in Kwazakhele leaving eight people dead and three injured. Two weeks later, another four people are found dead and several others injured in the same community. “We cannot allow criminals to reign freely in our neighbourhoods, instilling fear in our citizens. Someone, somewhere, knows something about these callous attacks and we are appealing to you to help us find these dangerous criminals and remove them from society.” Anyone with information can contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.