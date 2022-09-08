Another Msukaligwa official arrested for fraud and theft related to selling of municipal property

Pretoria – The Ermelo Magistrate’s Court has granted 51-year-old Cynthia Makhanye R5 000 after she appeared for allegedly defrauding the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Makhanye was charged with fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Makhanye appeared in court on Wednesday, after she was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption crime investigation team based in Nelspruit. “The case was postponed to 6 October 2022 to be joined with the other three accused – the former municipal manager Theron Zwelishe Shongwe, 47, former municipal manager Thusi Hezekiel Kubheka, 65, and former community service manager Masego Mmabatho Matsheka, 51, who appeared in court on Monday, 29 August 2022 after their arrest by the Hawks,” Sekgotodi said. “It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018, the former municipality officials contravened the PFMA by selling and exchanging the property belonging to the municipality which included the reservoir and the water pump which are meant to serve the basic needs of the community.”

“They also exchanged the municipality properties with higher value to the property of lower value to benefit the private person without considering the essential benefits towards the community,” she said. The matter was reported to the Hawks in March 2020 for further investigation. During the investigation, Sekgotodi said it was established that the correct procurement processes were not followed and the properties sold belonged to the municipality for the benefit of the community.

