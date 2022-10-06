Another police officer attacked in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A police officer was shot and wounded in Mpumalanga, two days after another policeman was stabbed to death. A stray bullet hit the 42-year-old constable in his leg while the police were chasing suspects in Hendrina.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to information, police received a tip-off about four suspicious persons who were in a park behind the post office in Hendrina. “Police then headed to the location to investigate. It is said that immediately after the suspicious persons saw police approaching, they reportedly started running in different directions. “Police pursued them, and one of the suspects reportedly took out a firearm and started shooting at the police. One member, a constable was injured on his leg by a stray bullet while the police vehicle was riddled with bullets,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

He said the police never retreated, and in collaboration with the community members, one man, aged 34, from Witbank, was arrested. “The suspect was found in possession of a firearm with serial numbers filed off as well as 11 rounds of live ammunition. The suspect was charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition however, police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges against him.” He was expected to appear in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police appeal to anyone who might have information that can lead to the tracing and arrest of the remaining suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Refelwe Baloyi on 071 623 1012, alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has applauded the role played by community members which greatly assisted in the arrest of the suspect as well as the recovery of the firearm and ammunition. She expressed her serious concern about criminals who launch attacks on police officials.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday, Warrant Officer Siyaphi Jan Msiza, 57, was stabbed to death in Kwamhlanga. He reportedly visited his friend at Msholozi village in Kwamhlanga, at about 8.15pm he decided to go home. His friends accompanied him, they turned back when they thought it was safe for him, only to hear him calling for help. They found him with two stab wounds on his chest.