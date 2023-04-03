Another suspect charged in Gqeberha biokineticist kidnapping

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has confirmed another suspect has appeared in court on charges of kidnapping after a biokineticist was kidnapped in the Eastern Cape last month. Riana Pretorius was snatched in broad daylight on March 16, from Nelson Mandela Bay in one of the area’s busiest streets.

She was kidnapped outside her workplace in Newton Park. According to the Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo a second suspect appeared in the New Law Magistrate’s Court last week. Xolani Kafile, 40, has been charged with kidnapping.

His co-accused, Xolisile Rawutini, 39, was arrested and appeared in court on March 20 and 24. “It is alleged that the victim was accosted by three armed suspects who shoved her into a white Toyota Corolla and drove away. Immediately after the report was simulcast on police channels, SAPS Flying Squad members spotted the vehicle on Old Grahamstown Road in Gqeberha. “A chase ensued, Rawutini was found in the car and was immediately arrested while other suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran into the nearby bushes. A 9mm Norinco firearm was recovered in the nearby bushes.