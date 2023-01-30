Another suspect in kidnapping of 72-year-old man in Mbizana appears in court

Cape Town – An additional 38-year-old suspect in last week’s kidnapping of a 72-year-old man has appeared in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court. The suspect is accused of stock theft between Harding and Mbizana, appeared in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The suspect appeared in court after he was arrested by the Mbiza­na-based Hawks’ Seri­ous Organised Crime Investigation team. This comes after the arrest of his co-accused Mlule­ki Machi, 36, Langa Masango, 52, and Lu­ngisani Sabelo, 25. According to the police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgol­odela, the trio appeared in the Mbizana Magi­strate’s Court on January 23, after their arrest by the Hawks in a joint ope­ration with Mbizana detectives, Mbizana Visible Policing, Mb­izana Stock Theft Un­it and Mbizana Crime Intelligence Gather­ing members between January 19 and 20.

Mgol­odela said ​that on January 18 at about 9pm, a group of suspects armed with firearms and bu­sh knives barged into the homestead of a 72-year-old man. “The victim was repor­tedly manhandled and kidnapped by the group,” “They allegedly demanded a sum of R2­0​ 000, five cattle and two goats from the victim.

“He was ac­cused of stealing go­ats by this group of suspects called Masifunisane, which is an alleged vigilant­e​ group dealing wit­h​ stock theft betwe­en Mbizana and Hardi­ng areas,” Mgol­odela said. Mgol­odela said the matter was repor­ted to the Hawks on January 19 and an intensive multidisciplinary investiga­tion led to the arre­st of the accused. “The trio was remanded in custody to reap­pear on 31 January, 2023 for formal bail application,” Mgol­odela added. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

