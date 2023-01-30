Another suspect in kidnapping of 72-year-old man in Mbizana appears in court

Cape Town – An additional 38-year-old suspect in last week’s kidnapping of a 72-year-old man has appeared in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court.
The suspect is accused of stock theft between Harding and Mbizana, appeared in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The suspect appeared in court after he was arrested by the Mbizana-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.
This comes after the arrest of his co-accused Mluleki Machi, 36, Langa Masango, 52, and Lungisani Sabelo, 25.
According to the police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the trio appeared in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court on January 23, after their arrest by the Hawks in a joint operation with Mbizana detectives, Mbizana Visible Policing, Mbizana Stock Theft Unit and Mbizana Crime Intelligence Gathering members between January 19 and 20.
Mgolodela said that on January 18 at about 9pm, a group of suspects armed with firearms and bush knives barged into the homestead of a 72-year-old man.
“The victim was reportedly manhandled and kidnapped by the group,”
“They allegedly demanded a sum of R20 000, five cattle and two goats from the victim.
“He was accused of stealing goats by this group of suspects called Masifunisane, which is an alleged vigilante group dealing with stock theft between Mbizana and Harding areas,” Mgolodela said.
Mgolodela said the matter was reported to the Hawks on January 19 and an intensive multidisciplinary investigation led to the arrest of the accused.
“The trio was remanded in custody to reappear on 31 January, 2023 for formal bail application,” Mgolodela added.
