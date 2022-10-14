Another truck accident in the Bluff claims the life of a pedestrian

Durban - A pedestrian was killed in an accident in the Bluff area, south of Durban, on Friday. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson described the scene as “horrific”.

The accident took took place on Bluff Road just before noon. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage. “It is believed that a truck lost control and collided with a pedestrian on the sidewalk before coming to rest against a wall.

“One person, a male believed to be in his thirties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.” This is the second accident in just over a month involving a pedestrian. On September 6, a pedestrian was knocked by a runaway truck on Brighton Road.

It was reported that the truck began moving while it was being loaded and rolled down the road with no driver inside. Jamieson, who also attended the scene, said the truck hit a pedestrian before crashing into a light pole and coming to rest in a building. “The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, sustained major injuries,” Jamieson said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

