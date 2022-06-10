Another weekend behind bars for woman who sold R2.2m Durban North home that ‘wasn’t hers’

Durban - A Durban woman who allegedly sold a multi-million rand house that didn’t belong to her, will spend another weekend behind bars. Sharmaine Chan, 58, made another appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday morning.

Chan, who faces a charge of fraud, was set to make a formal bail application. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was postponed to June 14 for the bail hearing. Chan was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the complainant alleged he was looking for a property and Chan had enticed him into buying a home in Durban North for R2.2 million. “The complainant paid R2.2 million for the property and when he drove past the property he noticed that the house was being renovated. “Upon making enquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the National Department of Public Works. A case of fraud was then reported at Durban North police station for intensive investigation,” he said.

