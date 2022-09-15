‘Any attack on our judicial officers is an attack on the justice system,’ says Bheki Cele following murder of Cape Town magistrate

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated the police’s commitment to finding those responsible for the murder of Western Cape Magistrate, Romey Van Rooyen. Van Rooyen, 50, was found dead in her Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama home on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said the victim was found in her house by a family member and declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. Van Rooyen’s vehicle which was stolen has since been recovered. On Tuesday, Cele paid his respects to the Van Rooyen family.

“While the DPCI investigates this murder case, we felt the need to pay a comfort visit to her elderly father and brother Tesswell, during their hour of need. “It is during this visit that we assured the Van Rooyen family of our commitment as the Justice and Security Crime Prevention Cluster to find the killers.” Cele said the police ministry and JCPS as a whole remained deeply concerned about the safety of members of the judiciary.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For this government, any attack on our judicial officers is an attack on the justice system and ultimately a direct attack on the state.” He said there had been increased threat assessments conducted on magistrates, prosecutors and judges working in the province’s courts. “The assessments have resulted in the protection of high court judges, magistrates and advocates of the National Prosecuting Authority, due to threats on their lives.”

Story continues below Advertisement