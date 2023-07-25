Are taxpayers paying legal bill of eight SAPS VIP officers accused of being blue light assault bullies?

A lawyer representing one of the three men brutally assaulted by a group of heavily armed SAPS VIP presidential protection officers says his client has expressed relief that the accused have finally been arrested and appeared in court. The eight accused officers Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada, appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are due back in court on Wednesday, where they will face pointing of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault, and defeating the ends of justice charges. Lawyer Daniel Eloff, a director at Hurter Spies Inc, said he was representing L'vaughn Fisher, and they had already issued Police Minister Bheki Cele with a letter of demand for damages to the tune of R1 million. Eloff said Fisher was grateful that the criminal matter finally made it to court, but they were shocked it took so long.

“It took an astounding 18 days to arrest the perpetrators which were known to the police after the video was widely circulated on social media,” Eloff told SABC News. “We were quite astounded that it took three weeks for the arrests to be affected, but he is relieved that criminal justice is now taking its course”. Eloff said more details pertaining to the case would be revealed in court in due course.

Action Society has demanded bail be denied for the eight officers and has called on their employment with the SAPS to be terminated with immediate effect. All eight officers have been suspended pending an internal SAPS disciplinary process. Ian Cameron, the director of community safety at ActionSA, said the “blue light mafia” should also be charged with attempted murder for kicking one of the victims in the head “even after he was clearly unconscious.”

They are also concerned that taxpayers are footing the accused’s legal bill. “Because these members are still employees of SAPS, we suspect that the legal costs for their defence are currently being paid for by the employer. “Action Society wrote to the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, today, requesting confirmation about the eight officers’ current employment status with SAPS and clarity on who is going to foot the bill for their defence,” said Cameron.

In a letter to the SAPS top brass he said: “Taxpayers should not be burdened with the costs arising from misconduct by officials who were entrusted to safeguard our democracy,” he said. IOL approached national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlande Mathe for comment on Tuesday, who preferred written communication. They did not reply when asked if the SAPS was funding the legal defence of the eight accused officers.

Earlier, the DA said it was making a PAIA application for more information regarding the blue light bullies saga, and ActionSA said it wanted Masemola to act on allegations Deputy President Paul Mashatile had lied by saying he was not present when the alleged assault took place. This came after one of the accused took the stand and told the court Mashatile was present in the convoy and had been headed to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate in a big convoy. The case is expected to resume in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.