Armed and angry ex-boyfriend assaulted by community, handed to police

A 47-year-old man was arrested by police in North West after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend and also discharged his firearm in a public place. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh explained that on Wednesday the 47-year-old man asked his ex-girlfriend for a lift into Rustenburg.

“On their way back, he then requested her to stop at her brother’s house in Boitekong where an argument ensued between them. He allegedly took out his firearm and shot at her, fortunately missing her and she ran away into the street, where she later met a police officer,” said Myburgh. “In the meantime, her brother overpowered the ex-boyfriend and disarmed him. The man calmed down and the brother handed the firearm back to him.” The 47-year-old armed man then left the premises.

When police arrived at the house, the armed man was already gone. “It is further alleged that the suspect went to a nearby bottle store, where he once more discharged his firearm and pointed innocent bystanders. He was once more overpowered by community members who disarmed and assaulted him,” said Myburgh. Police rushed to the scene and the alleged shooter was handed over to them, with his firearm.

After shooting at his fleeing ex-girlfriend, the armed 47-year-old man went to a nearby liquor store where he also discharged his firearm, before community members assaulted him. File Picture Myburgh said the 47-year-old suspect will appear before the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area. Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has commended community members for handing over the suspect to police. Kwena warned firearm owners to abide by the prescripts of the Firearm Control Act.