Armed man stoned to death by community members after attempted robbery at Limpopo tavern

Angry community members in Limpopo attacked and murdered a 27-year-old man who they accused of attempting to break into a local tavern, and firing a shot towards the tavern owner. Police said it is further alleged that the tavern owner was alerted about criminals trying to break into his premises, and when he arrived at the shop, one of the criminals fired a shot towards the tavern owner.

“A section of unknown community members rushed to the scene, chased the suspect and cornered him,” according to provincial spokesperson of police in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The enraged crowd then dragged the alleged suspect to a dumping site where they stoned him to death. Police recovered a firearm and two cellphones allegedly belonging to the deceased.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the frequent incidents of vigilantism across the province.

“This kind of action is a setback for us, as we continuously warn the community against taking the law into their own hands. We urge our community to follow the right channels when dealing with suspected criminals instead of solving crime themselves,” said Hadebe. Lieutenant General Monica Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: SAPS Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder, and a manhunt has been launched for perpetrators in the attempted tavern robbery case, and the brutal murder of the suspect. “Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Colonel David Twala on 071 210 6628, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

Last month IOL reported that police at Giyani, in the Mopani district of Limpopo, launched manhunt for assailants who assaulted a 21-year-old man who later died at hospital. The incident occurred at Giyani Homu village. “Police were summoned to the local hospital after the man was transferred to the hospital with serious multiple injuries all over his body. He was certified dead,” he said.