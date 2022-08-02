Armed men rob Summerstrand post office, lock staff in bathroom

Rustenburg - Three armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a post office in Summerstrand in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. The three allegedly locked workers and a customer in the bathroom.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men entered the post office, allegedly pointed a firearm at staff members and demanded entry to the back. “The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash. The employees and a customer were locked in the bathroom while the suspects fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery and no shots were fired.” Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the robbery is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” Janse van Rensburg said. In the Free State, the Hawks said a 49-year-old senior municipal officer was arrested in connection with fraud, corruption, uttering, forgery and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. “It is alleged that in 2020 the suspect authorised a service provider for security services without a tender being advertised. It is further reported that some senior officials at the municipality wrote several letters to the suspect advising him to advertise the tender for the security but he failed to do so.

“An estimated amount of R58 million was paid to Kill Crime Security Company irregularly for a period of two years,” said Hawks spokesperson in Free State, Captain Christopher Singo. He said the matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bethlehem for further investigation which culminated in the suspect handing himself over to the Hawks investigating officers on Tuesday morning. His co-accused, who were directors of the security company, Thabiso Sekosana, 55, and Dimakatso Sekosana, 29, were released on R150 000 bail each on Monday.

