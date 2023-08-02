Armed men set house alight, killing a Durban mother and shooting her son dead

Police are investigating a double murder after a Durban mother and her son were brutally killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the Gugwini area in Umzinyathi at around 1.30am.

Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said four armed men stormed the property. They forced family members to remain in the house, but after a while let three family members outside. “They then allegedly ordered the 67-year-old woman to remain inside the house and set it alight.

“The suspects then allegedly shot the woman’s 40-year-old son and he was declared dead on the scene,” Ngcobo said. The elderly woman died inside the burning house. Ngcobo said Inanda police were investigating two counts of murder and a case of arson.

No arrests have been made. According to information, the deceased and her son were allegedly loan sharks. It is further alleged that their murder could be a revenge killing, following a dispute they had with a sangoma, who subsequently died.

In an unrelated incident, police are on the manhunt for suspects who kidnapped and killed a Durban cop from his home on Tuesday afternoon. Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga came under attack at his home in Phetane Reserve. Another colleague who was visiting him at the time was also kidnapped and dumped on the side of the road.