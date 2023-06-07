Armed men storm KZN home, steal big screen TV and 5kg boerewors

Durban - A Durban man was attacked by gun-toting robbers while watching television in his home. According to an incident report, at around 6.30pm, the victim heard a loud bang on the door.

When the victim went to check what the noise was, he found one armed suspect who told him to keep quiet as he drew his firearm. Three other males are also alleged to have entered his home thereafter. The victim was alleged forced into the bedroom where he was covered with a plastic bag.

The robbers allegedly locked the bedroom door while they ransacked the home. The suspects allegedly stole a 52cm television, a rechargeable electric light, a pair of Nike takkies, two cellphones, various items of clothing and 5kg of boerewors. It is further alleged they found the victim’s bank card and demanded his pin.

When he said he didn’t know the pin, they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Bhekithemba SAPS. The latest crime statistics showed an increased in robberies at residential places.

There was almost a 14% increase between the periods of January to March this year, in comparison to the same period last year. The crime statistics showed that 1 476 cases were reported in comparison to 1 296 last year. KZN also reported the highest number of house robberies in four of its districts, compared to the rest of the country.