Armed response officer shot during attempted house robbery in Overport, Durban

Durban – A security company officer was shot while responding to an alarm activation at a home in Overport on Monday evening. Kyle van Reenan, of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said the incident took place at about 6pm in Darby Road.

“Reports from the scene are that a a male armed reaction officer was responding to an alarm activation when he encountered an unknown number of armed suspects. “A shootout ensued, resulting in the officer sustaining a gunshot wound to right lower arm.” Van Reenan said the officer, who was about 30 years old, was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

He said SAPS officers were at the scene. According to police Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala the complainant alleged he standing outside his vehicle on Darby Road when three unknown men approached, pulled up next to him and forced him to lie down and took his cellphone. “They were disturbed by security guards who fired shots towards the vehicle of the suspects and the suspects retaliated. One security guard sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital. A case of attempted murder and robbery is being investigated by Mayville SAPS.”

