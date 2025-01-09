Armed robbers attack Limpopo farm, police recover firearms and stolen vehicle

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, a group of armed suspects raided a farmhouse in Musina, leaving a couple and their three minor children injured. The suspects threatened the family at gunpoint, stealing electronic goods and firearms before fleeing the scene with the victims’ vehicle. The victims, who were seriously injured, sought help from a neighbour, who immediately alerted the police.

“The victims were tortured and sustained serious injuries during the robbery incident,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. They were subsequently taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Following an intense investigation, police officers recovered five rifles and a pistol at an RDP house in Campbell (Cambo), which the suspects had intended to rent.

Mashaba confirmed that the victim's vehicle was found abandoned near a dumping site in Musina policing area. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the police's swift recovery efforts and wished the victims a speedy recovery. The police have opened a case for further investigation and are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.