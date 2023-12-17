Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for four robbers who targeted a taxi with 16 passengers on-board heading to Mozambique. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the incident occurred at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday evening.

Mohlala explained that the taxi was coming from Acornhoek and heading to Mozambique when the driver noticed flashing lights from a white Toyota light delivery vehicle that was following him. He became suspicious and continued driving until he reached a filling station where he thought it was safe to stop. However, the vehicle followed him to the petrol station and upon arrival, four armed men got off the bakkie.

“One of the suspects allegedly fired a shot before pouncing on the taxi driver. It is further alleged that the suspects snatched a bag full of passengers' passports as well as cash which was reportedly a collection of money paid by the commuters. “As if that was not enough, it is alleged that the suspects further robbed passengers of their cell phones. Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene but no casualties or injuries were reported,” said Mohlala. Mohlala said police were notified about the incident and a robbery case was opened.

“A manhunt for the perpetrators has already been launched and an investigation regarding the incident is underway,” he said. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Busisiwe Kunene on 082 422 8198 or call Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively community members can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.