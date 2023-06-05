Arrest of man hiding at Makhanda petrol station leads to recovery of R1m in abalone

Cape Town – Police arrested a man who was found hiding at a petrol station after he crashed his vehicle, and confiscated abalone worth more than R1 million in Makhanda. The 40-year-old was arrested as a result of a synergy between the K9 units of Makhanda, Cradock, Gqeberha and Queenstown on Saturday night.

Police said on Saturday at about 10pm, information was relayed about a white Toyota bakkie transporting abalone and that the vehicle was travelling on the R350 to Bloemfontein from Gqeberha. “While the SAPS Grahamstown K9 Unit in Makhanda were patrolling the route, the vehicle was spotted about 27km out of Makhanda. The vehicle was involved in an accident and abandoned,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. Naidu said off-duty Sergeant Anthony Benade of the Grahamstown K9 Unit, assisted by the SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit drove to the nearest hospital to make enquiries, but they established that no one had been brought in for treatment.

“They contacted the ambulance services who informed them that the suspect was dropped off at a garage, as he indicated that he did not require treatment,” Naidu said. She said that law enforcement officers proceeded to the service station and found the suspect hiding in a room. “He was taken back to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle but when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of abalone hidden underneath cardboard boxes.

“The estimated street value of the molluscs is about R1 million. It is further alleged that the abalone was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha. “The suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of abalone and is expected to appear in court this week,” Naidu said. Sarah Baartman SAPS district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the team work between the various K9 units, including the SAPS’s Grahamstown Crime Prevention members.

“We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest them and confiscate their goods. “We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact serious and violent crimes. “The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” Xawuka said.