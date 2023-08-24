Independent Online
Thursday, August 24, 2023

‘Arrest them irrespective of who they are’, says Minister Blade Nzimande following arson attack at UKZN campus

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 37m ago

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is calling for those responsible for burning down an examination centre at UKZN’s Pietermaritzburg campus to be brought to book.

The William O’Brien examination venue was burned down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the department, these criminal acts are reported to be linked to the ongoing student protests at the university.

"These are pure acts of criminality, and those who are behind them must be identified, shamed, and arrested, irrespective of who they are," said Nzimande.

The minister said he was pleased that a case of public violence had been opened with the SA Police Services (SAPS), adding that the university is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable.

Nzimande further called upon the UKZN Student Representative Council (SRC) to work together with the management of the university to find out who is behind these attacks.

"Should it be established that there are students behind these criminal acts, they must be subjected to the university's internal disciplinary processes because arson, vandalism, and intimidation are counter-revolutionary, will not justify any legitimate forms of protest, and should be condemned unequivocally by all, including the students themselves," said Nzimande.

He said the department had forked out R8.6 billion to improve infrastructure at 26 universities, and government "will not tolerate" individuals who would want to deny future generations.

