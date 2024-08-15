Arthur Baker sentenced to three years or R120,000 fine for fraud

Company director Arthur Wright Baker was sentenced to three years in prison or pay R120,000 fine for fraud. Emergency ResQ, company director from Harrismith, Free State, Arthur Wright Baker, 59, was sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of R120,000, for multiple counts of proof of payment fraud.

Arthur Baker’s lawyer opened a case against him, after he had represented him in a civil matter in 2007. The suspect sent proof of payment to the lawyer for his services, but it was a fake receipt intended to look like the debt had been settled. It was later discovered that there were more cases against him for using the same method to commit fraud.

In some cases, he had bought office equipment and in another, renovated his office. In each case he sent fake receipts. On 2008, August 28, the Bethlehem Serious Commercial Crime Investigation detectives arrested him and brought him to court.

He was released after paying R10,000 bail, and then made numerous court appearances with different lawyers before deciding to conduct his own defence. “Despite the delays in concluding this case, investigators kept working hard and following the court’s instructions. It is important that while we want to finalise cases promptly, we are also patient. In the end, justice has prevailed,” Major General Mokgadi Bokaba said. Baker was sentenced for fraud to three years imprisonment suspended for five years or R120,000 fine.

Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said, “He will not have to do time (3 years), provided he is not found guilty again for fraud in the next 5 years. Should he be found guilty of another fraud any time between now and 2029, he will go to prison for 3 years.” Arthur Baker was also ordered to pay the state R50,000 in instalments. Free State head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba commended the investigators for their patience and steadfast pursuit of justice.