Arthur Fraser meets Hawks probing Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala theft case and gives them more information

Pretoria - Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser today held a meeting with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) “to assist them” in the criminal case he laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa at a Johannesburg police station. Ramaphosa has been under intense pressure after the former spy boss alleged wrongdoing connected to the disappearance of $4-million in cash which was concealed in furniture at the president’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

“Today, being the 15th of June 2022, Mr Arthur Fraser met with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in order to assist them with their investigation into his complaint against His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,” according to a media statement released by Fraser. “He has furnished the Hawks with additional information and details to enable them to do their work,” it said. The terse statement also highlighted that Fraser is upbeat about the ongoing investigation.

“Mr Fraser appreciates the professionalism and the speed with which the Hawks have responded to his complaint,” the statement said. Ramaphosa has been fingered in paying people to conceal the theft, and also using state resources and connections to pursue the criminals. Fraser also accuses Ramaphosa of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects who were allegedly interrogated on his property at Phala farm in the Waterberg district.

Earlier this month, Fraser said he laid formal criminal charges against Ramaphosa at Rosebank police station. He added that he gave police supporting documents including photographs, bank accounts and video footage. “Today I have taken the unprecedented step to lay charges against his excellency of the Republic of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The details of the charges and supporting evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in my statement filed at the Rosebank police station,” Fraser said at the time. “The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in access of 4 million dollars) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker. They also include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery. The president concealed the crime from the SAPS and Sars and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence,” he said.

Fraser said that the burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm took place on February 9, 2020. The former spy boss said the conduct of the president and others “constitute the breach” of the prevention of organised crime act no 121 of 1998 (Poca) and prevention of corrupt activities act no 12 of 2004 (the Corruption Act). “I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour. I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events described in my affidavit occurred on his property,” Fraser said. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe has previously confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against Ramaphosa.

