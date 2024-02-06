Aspirant police officers scammed across Limpopo as fraudsters target SAPS job seekers

Limpopo police warned community members about ongoing recruitment scams aimed at misleading job seekers by promising them employment within the SA Police Service (SAPS) in exchange for financial compensation. So far, police have found that the scammers call the prospective applicants for SAPS jobs and notify them to pay a certain amount of money through eWallet or other cash sending procedures.

The job applicants would be informed that paying the money would help them receive competent results after writing the psychometric assessments “The police have already received several complaints across the province regarding these scammers,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The management has initiated investigations into these fraudulent schemes to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Scammers are targeting people who applied to join the South African Police Service in Limpopo, and defrauding them. File Picture Meanwhile, acting SAPS Limpopo provincial commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers has urged people who have fallen victim to the scams to register cases. “Community members should know that our recruitment processes are transparent, merit-based, and do not require any form of payment at any stage of the process,” said Scheepers. “We therefore call upon all the victims who have fallen prey on these scammers to come forward and report to their nearest police stations.”

The police said for accurate information regarding recruitment, please visit the official SAPS website, or report the criminals on toll-free number 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App. Last year, the SAPS responded to another jobs scam, saying advertisements purporting to be from the police which called for interested persons to apply for police trainee programmes and other vacancies were fake. The SAPS said the bogus adverts referred members of the public to a website which uses the SAPS logo.