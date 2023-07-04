Assault of ActionSA member in Mpumalanga was 'politically motivated'

ActionSA has opened a case of assault after one its members, Leaving Ndlala, was attacked after attending a branch launch in Barberton, Mpumalanga, over the weekend. ActionSA Mpumalanga spokesperson, Simangaliso Shongwe, said the branch launch was led by ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba.

He said Ndlala is now recovering in hospital. “He believes the attack was politically motivated as members of the opposition were attempting to dissuade him from participating in ActionSA events. ActionSA believes that it is ANC members who are behind the assault,’’ Shongwe said. The attack violates members' fundamental rights and freedoms and grossly undermines the principles and ideals of democracy as enshrined in the constitution, Shongwe added.

“No part of South Africa is off bounds when it comes to campaigning and the simple truth is that the ANC is intimidated by the rise of any political party, including ActionSA. “As a party which values the rule of law, ActionSA will not allow other political parties to infringe on any South African’s right to affiliate with whichever political party, and to freely campaign without fear and intimidation," he said. Shongwe added that the level of intolerance and political hooliganism cannot go unpunished.