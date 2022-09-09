Asset Forfeiture Unit executes restraint order over Nandi Sakhile Msimang’s R1.1m house over R31m health tender

Pretoria - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal was on Friday granted a provisional restraint order over Nandi Sakhile Msimang’s R1.1million house.
The house is situated in a retirement village in Pretoria.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said in its application, the AFU outlined the reason for the order saying Msimang is alleged to have prejudiced the KZN Department of Health (DoH) of R31.2m.
Ramkisson-Kara explained that in 2013, following a tender process, Mzansi LifeCare (Pty) Ltd, under the directorship of Msimang, was awarded a tender to provide DoH with mobile clinics on a lease basis. After three years, DoH bought the mobile units from Mzansi LifeCare at R31.2m.
“However, when DoH tried to transfer ownership of the trucks and license the mobile units, they discovered that Mzansi LifeCare owed licensing fees to the licensing authority and that the capacity of the trucks was not enough to pull the very large trailers.
“At this stage, Msimang is alleged to have misrepresented to the fleet manager at DoH, that she was authorised to remove the mobile units from DoH premises. She did this and sold the trucks to another company, thus prejudicing the DoH of R31.2mM,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
Apart from the house, which will be kept under curatorship, the AFU will be seeking to trace further assets, as the order granted is valued at R31.2m.
“The NPA hopes that the restraint will ultimately result in the proceeds of this crime being recovered back to the state, through a forfeiture order. This is to ensure that crime does not pay.”
IOL