Asset Forfeiture Unit executes restraint order over Nandi Sakhile Msimang’s R1.1m house over R31m health tender

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said in its application, the AFU outlined the reason for the order saying Msimang is alleged to have prejudiced the KZN Department of Health (DoH) of R31.2m.

Ramkisson-Kara explained that in 2013, following a tender process, Mzansi LifeCare (Pty) Ltd, under the directorship of Msimang, was awarded a tender to provide DoH with mobile clinics on a lease basis. After three years, DoH bought the mobile units from Mzansi LifeCare at R31.2m.

“However, when DoH tried to transfer ownership of the trucks and license the mobile units, they discovered that Mzansi LifeCare owed licensing fees to the licensing authority and that the capacity of the trucks was not enough to pull the very large trailers.