Assistant nurse accused of stealing R1.5 million from kidnap victims for a retail spree

A 38-year-old professional assistant nurse has appeared in the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court on allegations of kidnapping, has been remanded in police custody. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Tyali, a professional assistant nurse at Ngangelizwe clinic in Mthatha was arrested on July 17, 2024.

“It is alleged that on June 6, 2024, two victims were reportedly accosted by unidentified armed suspects who barged into their homestead at Engcobo and pointed them with firearms,” Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said. She said the victims were then forced into vehicles and taken to an unknown location where a ransom was demanded. “It is further alleged the suspects took the victim’s bank card and pin numbers where they allegedly withdrew cash in tranches and purchased expensive clothing from various retail stores.”

The Hawks said the victims suffered a loss of about R1.5 million. Mhlakuvana said the victims were released a couple of days later following pressure by the authorities. “During preliminary investigation, it was established that the accused divided the cash among themselves.”

The Hawks said Tyali was the first person to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping. He had been spotted driving a white VW Polo and upon seeing police tried to flee. Tyali is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.