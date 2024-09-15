At least three people arrested as authorities raid Babel restaurant in Menyln

Authorities have arrested at least three people at the Babel restaurant in Menlyn after a former staffer at the weekend lifted the lid on alleged unfair and exploitative labour practices at the swanky new eatery.
The three people arrested reportedly include the owner of the swanky Pretoria East restaurant and two staffers, who were undocumented.
The police, Home Affairs and the Department of Labour conducted a sting operation on Sunday night after a woman took to TikTok on Saturday, detailing her alleged workplace horror.
The young woman was hired on the spot, but she was later horrified when she was allegedly asked to start work without a formal binding contract, was asked to pay for her own uniform, was told there was no basic salary and expressed that workers at the restaurant were handed fines, to allegedly fund cutlery and breakage fees.
The woman also shared how she was required to buy her own equipment - including bottle openers, cigarette lighters, cigar lighters and cutters, and alleged there was no basic salary, only tips and a daily non-refundable breakage fee of R200.
The woman, named Mihlali, details her story below:
@molly_bave Babel in Menlyn needs to start treating their employees like humans !! #fypシ゚ #SAMA28 #babel #menlynmall #mistreatment #viral ♬ original sound - molly
The Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane paid a visit to the restaurant on Saturday, before authorities also followed up swiftly on Sunday night, raiding both Babel and the nearby Ocean Basket at the Menyln Shopping Centre.
Home Affairs’ Acting Provincial Manager for Gauteng, Albert Matsaung, said two staffers at the Babel restaurant were arrested as they did not have the required documentation, including a work permit to work within the country.
Matsaung told Newzroom Afrika that the owner of the restaurant would be arrested alongside his alleged undocumented workers and he would be required to account about why his staff did not have the required paperwork by law.
He said the employer would be charged and likely fined, while the undocumented workers would be deported.
Before the sting, Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth took to X to say: “As promised that we'll act @ClaysonMonyela, our team together with Home Affairs Immigration &Hawks pounced on Babel restaurant following the tip off of unfair labour practice. Some arrests have been made.. more details to follow #Babel #LabourMatters #Labour @DmJomo @deptoflabour”.
The Department of Labour said it would release a detailed statement on Monday morning, but it's acting director-general, Viwe Mlenzana, said they were concerned about the hospitality industry and the alleged flouting of labour practice by employers.
IOL