At least three people arrested as authorities raid Babel restaurant in Menyln

Authorities have arrested at least three people at the Babel restaurant in Menlyn after a former staffer at the weekend lifted the lid on alleged unfair and exploitative labour practices at the swanky new eatery. The three people arrested reportedly include the owner of the swanky Pretoria East restaurant and two staffers, who were undocumented.

The police, Home Affairs and the Department of Labour conducted a sting operation on Sunday night after a woman took to TikTok on Saturday, detailing her alleged workplace horror. The young woman was hired on the spot, but she was later horrified when she was allegedly asked to start work without a formal binding contract, was asked to pay for her own uniform, was told there was no basic salary and expressed that workers at the restaurant were handed fines, to allegedly fund cutlery and breakage fees. The woman also shared how she was required to buy her own equipment - including bottle openers, cigarette lighters, cigar lighters and cutters, and alleged there was no basic salary, only tips and a daily non-refundable breakage fee of R200.

Matsaung told Newzroom Afrika that the owner of the restaurant would be arrested alongside his alleged undocumented workers and he would be required to account about why his staff did not have the required paperwork by law. He said the employer would be charged and likely fined, while the undocumented workers would be deported. The Babel restaurant in Menlyn has been accused of flouting basic labour laws. Before the sting, Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth took to X to say: “As promised that we'll act @ClaysonMonyela, our team together with Home Affairs Immigration &Hawks pounced on Babel restaurant following the tip off of unfair labour practice. Some arrests have been made.. more details to follow #Babel #LabourMatters #Labour @DmJomo @deptoflabour”.