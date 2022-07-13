Atlantis community urges murder victim Charné Viljoen’s ex-boyfriend Owen Steenberg to take plea deal

Cape Town – A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend will possibly enter into a plea and sentencing agreement in the Atlantis Regional Court later this month. Owen Steenberg, who stands accused of killing 21-year-old Charne Viljoen, is being urged by the community to take the deal.

Viljoen was stabbed to death on Monday, May 3, 2021 outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea, in Atlantis. Steenberg is also alleged to have stabbed one of Viljoen’s male friends on Friday, April 30. Viljoen and Steenberg have a 3-year-old son. Murder accused Owen Steenberg. File picture: Supplied The young mother is alleged to have filed charges against her ex-boyfriend days before her death.

Steenberg faces charges of murder, attempted murder and intimidation. Last year, he abandoned his bail application. This was welcomed by community members who handed over a petition to the court with over 20 000 signatures opposing his release.

After several delays, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said Steenberg’s case had been postponed until July 26. “Owen Steenberg appeared at the Atlantis Regional Court yesterday charged with intimidation, attempted murder and the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Charne Viljoen. “His case was postponed to July 26, 2022 for a possible plea and sentencing agreement,” Ntabazalila said.

Welcoming this news, Janine Passenz, of the Survivors Haven Foundation, a local organisation that advocates against gender-based violence and focuses on youth development, said they wanted closure in this matter. “We know that the accused is ready to plead. The fact that he remained in custody for the whole trial period is positive. “The family goes through different emotions when the case keeps getting postponed.

