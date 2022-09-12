Attack on the police is attack on law and order, says North West Safety MEC

Rustenburg – An attack on the police is an attack on law and order, North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said on Sunday. Paying tribute to police officers who died in the line of duty in North West, Lehari said the officers died in fighting crime for the love of their country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Any killing of police is a devious action which is an act of lawlessness. An attack on police is an attack on law and order which by reference is an assault to the Constitution of the Republic (of South Africa). “These officers died in fighting crime, for the love of their country. We salute them for their selflessness and bravery they displayed in serving and protecting the people of the North West province,” Lehari said. Lehari and the North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena have laid wreaths on memorial wall at police headquarters in Potchefstroom.

They were followed by family members of the fallen officers. Kwena expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and condemned the killing of police officers. Seven police officers were killed in the line of duty during the reporting period of 2021 to 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

They included Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete, of the Mareetsane police station, who were found burnt to death at the back of van on July 27 last year, in Ganyesa. The two officers attended a stock theft incident in Mareetsane, they failed to return to the station and were declared missing. A search operation was conducted. Their burnt remains were discovered at the back of their burnt van in Ganyesa. Four men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the murder of the Mareetsane policemen.

Story continues below Advertisement

They are facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of ammunition, possession of a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping, possession of ammunition with intent to commit an offence and defeating the ends of justice. During the arrest, the police discovered the deceased firearm, two cellphones as well as SIM cards that were destroyed and thrown in a pit toilet at the home of one of the accused. IOL