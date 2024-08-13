‘Attacks on enforcement staff will not be tolerated’: Alderman JP Smith

The City of Cape Town has condemned the attack on its enforcement staff, with the latest incident occurring on Tuesday morning. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the officers were simply doing their jobs when they came under attack.

On Tuesday, an officer was hit by a passing vehicle during a checkpoint on the Klipfontein Service Road in Athlone. “The officer was taken to hospital for medical treatment – the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time and the incident is being investigated. This compels us to respond to these incidents by sharpening up enforcement actions to curtail the recklessness and disrespect for the law with additional operations,” Smith said. On Monday, Ghost Squad officers on patrol along the N2 highway observed a motorist overtaking vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway near Borcherds Quarry.

“The officers indicated by means of blue lights, sirens, and public address system for the driver to pull over, but he refused, resulting in a chase, and officers calling for assistance. “They eventually managed to box the vehicle in near Duinefontein Road, with the assistance of their colleagues, and the driver was informed that he would be arrested for reckless and negligent driving,” Smith said. He said while the officers were attempting to place the motorist in handcuffs, he resisted and assaulted the officers by stabbing them in the head using his vehicle keys.

“He then grabbed hold of a second officer’s pepper spray and attacked the officers using the canister, while punching and kicking them. The driver jumped back into his vehicle and ejected three learners before speeding off, pursued by more officers who had arrived to assist. “He was again boxed in, but jumped over the N2 median wall and ran away in the direction of Bonteheuwel. The three officers who were assaulted were taken by ambulance to N1 City Hospital and the incident has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS),” Smith said. He emphasised that incidents such as this cannot, and will not, be tolerated.

“Our officers run the gauntlet daily in executing their duties which are to the benefit and safety of all our residents. This is also why the City will be amending legislation imminently to permit more effective enforcement relating to public transport. The final changes are being made to the Traffic By-law which will be advertised for public participation soon. “Amendments to the by-law make provision for impoundments of any motor vehicle committing serious moving violations and transgression of traffic laws that endanger lives on the road,” Smith said. [email protected]