Attempt to import R800 000 medication from Eswatini gets man arrested at border

Pretoria - A 31-year-old man was arrested at the Oshoek port of entry after he was allegedly found smuggling a consignment of medication into South Africa from the neighbouring Eswatini. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the 31-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon.

“The estimated value of the consignment is at about R800,000. According to the information, on that day police were busy with their routine duties and searched a truck which was pulling two trailers,” Mohlala narrated. During the search, police discovered that the truck was carrying “a huge consignment” of medication. A truck driver will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to import medicines and equipment worth R800 000 from Eswatini without requisite documents. Photo: SAPS “It is further reported that the truck was from the Kingdom of Eswatini heading to South Africa. The driver is said to have failed to produce authorisation for transportation of the luggage across the border hence he was locked up and charged for alleged contravention of Medicines Act.”

Mohlala said the driver is expected to appear before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Monday. A truck driver will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to import medicines and equipment worth R800 000 from Eswatini without requisite documents. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted members of the border policing unit for their “relentless efforts” in fighting crime in and around the borders. A truck driver will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to import medicines and equipment worth R800 000 from Eswatini without requisite documents. Photo: SAPS Last month, police in Mpumalanga arrested a 33-year-old for allegedly trying to smuggle a grey Volkswagen T-Cross SUV out of South Africa into neighbouring Eswatini via the Oshoek port of entry.

At the time, Mohlala said law enforcement agents continue to make a “major impact” in cases of theft, robbery or hijacking of motor vehicles. “One of such successes recently has been the recovery of a grey VW T-Cross SUV with Gauteng registration number plates at Oshoek border on Wednesday night. The breakthrough was witnessed during the time when the suspect, Thulane Mavundla, was reportedly arrested whilst trying to smuggle the said car out of South Africa into the Kingdom of Eswatini through Oshoek port of entry,” said Mohlala. “According to the information, members of the SAPS from border policing were busy with their normal routine duties, stopping and searching vehicles that were passing through.