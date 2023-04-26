Attorney abandons ANC MP accused of killing wife

Pretoria – ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, accused of killing his wife, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court with no legal representative after his attorney failed to arrive on Wednesday. Kula and his attorney were not present when the proceedings started and a warrant for his arrest was issued. However, he arrived moments later and the warrant was withdrawn.

His matter had to be postponed as Kula could not account for the whereabouts of his attorney. On April 17, his attorney brought an application opposing further postponement of the matter. However, the application could not be heard as recording devices at the court had technical glitches which led to the matter being postponed.

Kula, 34, is currently out on bail after the high court in the North West granted him R50 000 bail following his appeal over the Orkney Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail. Kula has been charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi. She was found stabbed to death at the couple’s home on November 27, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

She suffered a stab wound to her back but the object that was used for her murder has not been recovered. Kula told the police he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. Following thorough investigations, he was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on January 20 this year.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame, said an application has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province for the matter to be transferred to a higher court due to its serious nature. “The office has noted some aspects of the investigation to be attended to by the investigating officer before the transfer can be authorised,’’ Mamothame said. The matter has been postponed to May 10 to allow Kula to get new legal representation.