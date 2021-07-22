Attorney accused of stealing clients’ money released on bail

Pretoria - The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has granted Nkoemakae Mola of Mola Attorneys bail of R10 000 on charges of 15 counts of fraud and 15 counts of theft, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday. “It is alleged that since 2019 Mola defrauded potential house buyers of an amount of over R2 million by pretending to be a lawyer handling the sale of a property.

’’It is alleged that he would ask any potential buyer to deposit a certain amount into Mola Attorneys bank account for the property,” said North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions Lumka Mahanjana. “When the money reflected in the Mola attorneys’ account, it is alleged that he would then transfer the money to his private account.” Mahanjana said after several cases were opened, Mola was arrested at his house in Burgersfort on July 6, 2021.

“The prosecutor opposed his bail stating that Mola was a flight risk and that the complainants are known to him which might lead to intimidation. He further stated that Mola is likely to commit similar offence while out on bail,” said Mahamjana. “However, the court granted him bail with bail conditions that Mola was to hand over his passport to the investigation officer. He should not travel outside of the country and should not have any direct or indirect contact with complainants and witnesses relating to this matter.” The matter was postponed to October 27 for further investigation.

In December, a North West attorney, Isak Snyman, 46, was handed a 10-year sentence by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria for theft of trust funds. Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Snyman was hired in 2010, in Brits, to purchase and register properties on behalf of clients. “Approximately R4 million was deposited into his trust account thereafter. Instead of purchasing the properties, the accused misappropriated the funds,” said Rikhotso.