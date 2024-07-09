Attorney and Justice official accused of fleecing pensioner of her dead son’s RAF payout

Three people – an attorney, a Department of Justice official and her relative – have been released on R5,000 bail following allegations of fraud, money laundering, extortion and corruption pertaining to a Road Accident Fund payout. Attorney Olwethu Bambalele, 33, of Bambalele Attorneys, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development official Nomaputukezi Sonia Sibembe, 38, and Zodidi Sibembe, 46, appeared in the KwaBhaca Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, July 9.

Explaining the merits of the case, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, said it is alleged that the elderly complainant approached the Department of Justice offices for letters of executorship after the death of her son. Tyali said that the complainant’s son had received a payout from the Road Accident Fund soon before his death. “She was assisted by Sonia Sibembe who allegedly advised her that because the amounts of money in the late estate were substantial, she needed the services of an attorney and referred her to Bambalele.

“The Department of Justice official allegedly further advised the complainant not to divulge that the deceased had a minor child, who was entitled to his estate’s benefits.” Tyali said Bambalele allegedly approached the Mthatha office of the Master of the High Court under the pretext that the complainant was entitled to the letters of executorship, which were issued, and payments were made to the complainant. “In the presence of the accused official, the attorney allegedly demanded R167 000 which she paid to the attorney’s account, and he paid R34,000 to the account of the Zodidi Sibembe.