Attorney arrested after he allegedly fled at high speed with his handcuffed client

A 35-year-old attorney was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, for allegedly aiding a person to escape, conspiracy to escape from lawful custody, and interfering with police duties at Giyani, in Limpopo. The legal practitioner was arrested by the Musina-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit on Thursday, according to spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

“It is reported that police arrested a suspect, aged 35, at Giyani Magistrate’s Court for an alleged theft of motor vehicle. After his court appearance, the Hawks served him with a warrant of arrest for another case relating to the theft of a motor vehicle,” Mmuroa said. “He was handcuffed, and while police officials were busy with the arrangements to take the suspect to police station, his attorney took him to his vehicle (attorney’s car) and drove away at high speed.” Mmuroa said police officers gave chase to the attorney’s vehicle but could not locate it.

The attorney later drove to Giyani police station with his client who was still restrained with police handcuffs. The two men were arrested, and on Friday, they were both expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender has welcomed the arrest of the attorney.

Govender also sent a stern warning to officials to refrain from interfering with police duties. In July, IOL reported that three people – an attorney, a Department of Justice official and her relative – were released on R5,000 bail following allegations of fraud, money laundering, extortion and corruption pertaining to a Road Accident Fund payout. Attorney Olwethu Bambalele, 33, of Bambalele Attorneys, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development official Nomaputukezi Sonia Sibembe, 38, and Zodidi Sibembe, 46, appeared before the KwaBhaca Magistrate’s Court on July 9.