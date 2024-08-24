Attorney released on R2,000 bail after he allegedly fled with his handcuffed client

A 35-year-old attorney, Austin Mabasa, was on Friday released on bail after he was arrested for allegedly aiding a person to escape, conspiracy to escape from lawful custody, and interfering with police duties at Giyani, in Limpopo. The legal practitioner was arrested by the Musina-based the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s ( also known as the Hawks’), serious organised crime investigation unit on Thursday, according to spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

In an update, Mmuroa said Mabasa was released on R2,000 bail. “The case was postponed to October 7, for further investigation. Austin Mabasa was granted bail of R2,000,” he said. Mabasa is accused of aiding the escape of his client, Olando Chichongoe, also aged 35.

“It is reported that police arrested the suspect, aged 35, at Giyani Magistrate’s Court for an alleged theft of motor vehicle. After his court appearance, the Hawks served him with a warrant of arrest for another case relating to the theft of a motor vehicle,” Mmuroa said. “He (Chichongoe) was handcuffed, and while police officials were busy with the arrangements to take the suspect to police station, his attorney took him to his vehicle (attorney’s car) and drove away at high speed.” Mmuroa said police officers gave chase to the attorney’s vehicle but could not locate it.

The attorney later drove to Giyani police station with his client who was still restrained with police handcuffs. The two men were then arrested, and on Friday, they both appeared appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court. While the attorney was released on bail, Mmuroa said Chichongoe was denied bail.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender has welcomed the arrest of the attorney and client. Govender also sent a stern warning to officials to refrain from interfering with police duties. The Hawks in Limpopo arrested an attorney, Austin Mabasa, after he allegedly fled the scene with his handcuffed client. File Picture: SAPS In July, IOL reported that three people – an attorney, a Department of Justice official and her relative – were released on R5,000 bail following allegations of fraud, money laundering, extortion and corruption pertaining to a Road Accident Fund payout.