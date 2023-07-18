Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Audi Q5 driver with abalone worth R4 million dies after being hit by truck while fleeing from police

Police seized R3,8million worth of abalone. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

An Audi Q5 driver who was allegedly in possession of abalone worth R4 milllion was killed when he was struck by a truck while trying to flee from the police in the Eastern Cape on Monday night.

The police had been giving chase to the white Audi Q5 on the N10 highway when the driver got off the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said despite several police warnings, the alleged abalone smugglers still choose to become involved in this illegal crime, “risking their lives in their efforts to get away from police”.

Speaking about the most recent incident, Naidu said SAPS Cookhouse Highway patrol members were patrolling on the N10 when they noticed two vehicles travelling in a convoy.

Naidu said when police attempted to stop the vehicles they allegedly sped away.

“One of the vehicles, an Audi Q5 was stopped just outside Cookhouse.

“The driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran into the trailer of a passing truck while trying to run away. He died on the scene.”

Naidu said the two other suspects, aged 31 and 37, were arrested on scene.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.”

Naidu said police confiscated 43 bags (4785 units) of abalone.

“The estimated street value is R3.8 million.”

She said the second vehicle, a Chevy Spark was found abandoned on the Cradock Road and was confiscated.

“Police are investigating a culpable homicide in respect of the accident.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of illegal possession of abalone and illegal transportation of abalone.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka reiterated that illegal abalone activities is a huge concern and commended SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members for their alertness and intuition in nabbing these smugglers before the highly valued shellfish reached its intended destination.

“The poaching of these molluscs can have a significant negative impact on the endangered species so efforts to apprehend those involved is crucial.

“By apprehending abalone poachers, our officials are not only upholding the law but also sending a strong message that illegal activities like this will not be tolerated.”

IOL News

SAPSNPACrime and courtsDrugs

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
