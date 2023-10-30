Aunt, 51, arrested for brutally killing her nephew who allegedly tried to rape her

A 51-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder, after she was arrested for allegedly killing her nephew. The brutal murder happened at Dan Village, in Limpopo, on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the deceased man was killed after he allegedly tried to force himself on the 51-year-old woman. “According to the information received, the deceased went to the aunt's place and found her bathing. He forcefully wanted to sleep with his aunt, and the aunt furiously assaulted him with a steel iron and stone on his head,” said Mashaba. “He collapsed and was immediately driven to the nearest hospital, where he was certified dead upon arrival by the doctor on duty.”

The incident was reported to the police, and the investigation led to the arrest of the 51-year-old aunt on Sunday morning. A woman aged 51 is set to appear before the Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court after he allegedly killed her nephew who tried to rape her while she was bathing. File Picture: SAPS She was charged with murder. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest of the aunt.

Hadebe said that it is the police’s responsibility to investigate the crime and bring offenders to justice, said Mashaba. In September, IOL reported that police at Mankweng, in Limpopo, had launched an extensive manhunt following the murder of a 97-year-old woman. The woman was found murdered at her home in Ramogale village, at GaMothapo.

“At approximately 7.30am, the local police responded to a complaint from a distraught relative who had discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman at her residence,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba narrated at the time. Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object. Police opened a case of murder but the motive for the “heinous incident” was not yet known.