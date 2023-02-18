Aunt arrested for ‘coaching’ niece, 9, to lay false rape charges against stepfather

Rustenburg - A woman was arrested in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, for forcing her niece to press a false rape charge against her stepfather. The nine-year-old girl opened a rape case against her stepfather in 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Members of Mamelodi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit arrested a 57-year-old woman in Mamelodi West on Thursday, February 16, 2023 for perjury. "According to a preliminary report, the woman allegedly forced her 11-year-old niece to open a false rape against her stepfather in 2021. The stepfather was then arrested and appeared before court," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello. Sello said further investigation revealed that the niece was influenced by her aunt to falsely accuse her stepfather of raping her.

"The investigation concluded and the aunt was subsequently arrested yesterday and is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court soon. "Community members are urged to refrain from opening false cases at police stations. Perjury is a criminal offence which is punishable by law," she said. Releasing the 2022/2023 third quarter crime statistics on Friday, Police Minster, Bheki Cele said a total of 5 935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator or victim.

Story continues below Advertisement