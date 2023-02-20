Australian police launch probe after elderly SA couple found dead in Perth home

Australian police have launched an investigation after the bodies of a South African couple were found in their Perth home. WA Today reported that the bodies of Ernie Gielink, 70, and his wife, Linda, 66, were discovered by their daughter who went to visit them at their Cooloongup home after she could not reach them.

According to a neighbour, the woman found both her parents' cars on the property and the house alarm went off after she entered the house. Police teams arrived shortly thereafter and officers began their investigations. A police spokesperson said officers from the major crime division are probing the circumstances of the couple’s death.

Police said there did not appear to be third party involvement or danger to neighbours. The couple moved from South Africa to Perth many years ago and had two daughters as well as grandchildren. A neighbour, Tony Scottney-Turbill, told the publication he was close friends with the family.

He said he saw Ernie sitting alone at the local shopping centre. Ernie later asked him for a lift, which Scottney-Turnbull said was unusual. Ernie retired six months prior to his death after working as a driver for a non-profit organisation, which he joined following his post at another company. Linda was a semi-retired teacher and worked for a local school for a few days per week.

