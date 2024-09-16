Authorities seize 1,030 mandrax tablets and 14 mandrax pieces from two suspects

On Saturday, September 14, vigilant members of the Delft Crime Prevention Unit in the Western Cape detained two adult males for possession and dealing in mandrax, as well as possession of an unregistered pistol and ammunition. South African Police Service (Saps) Captain Frederick van Wyk said the members were patrolling Bergbessie Street in Roosendal, performing stop and search operations as well as visible policing.

“They noticed a man standing in front of a known drug house throwing a bag which he had in his possession over the neighbour’s fence. The Saps members stopped the man. “After they retrieved the bag and upon inspection of the bag they discovered it contained 1,030 mandrax tablets and 14 mandrax pieces including an unknown amount of powder,” said Van Wyk. He added that the mandrax has an estimated street value of R41,200. The suspect was arrested and imprisoned at Delft Saps on charges of possessing and dealing in mandrax.

During the same operation, they observed three suspicious-looking individuals going down Palm Street. When the men noticed the police vehicle approaching, they split up and fled. The members pursued one of the men, who appeared to be carrying something that resembled a handgun. Handgun found in a male suspect. Picture: Saps “They got hold of him and found a .38 Special revolver with one round in his possession. The suspect was arrested and detained at Delft Saps. The firearm was handed in as an exhibit.