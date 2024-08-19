Authorities urge the public to assist in tracing fraud and tax evasion suspect

When 52-year-old Neliswa Elizabeth Nofilita appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on March 24, 2023, charged with tax fraud, she promised to return to court later that year, but she has not honoured her bail conditions. Now the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) is appealing for her to turn herself in, and for those who know her to assist in tracing her.

Police spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nofilita is wanted for charges of fraud and tax evasion for allegedly falsely declaring her business as non-operational between 2014 and 2015, with the intention to defraud the South African Revenue Service (Sars). It is alleged that she failed to report Value Added Tax (VAT) collected by her business and falsely claimed no taxes were owed to Sars, resulting in a loss of over R633,000 to the taxman. Attempts to locate her at her last known address after she failed to pitch up at court on October 23, 2023 have been unsuccessful.

Provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Mboiki Ngwenya, is urging Nofilita to surrender herself to the authorities. The community is also being asked to come forward with any information regarding her whereabouts. Those with information can contact Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Gideon Smith on 072 580 2538, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.